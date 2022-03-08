SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –The Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series is returning this summer with a new lineup announcement for 2022.

This year, the music festival is celebrating its 35th year of operation and will be playing at The Gallivan Center.

Concerts will be held all summer from July through September.

Season tickets along with individual shows can be purchased now. Additional supporting artists have yet to be announced, officials say.

The 2022 Lineup includes:

July 14

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Houndmouth

Dad Bod

August 6

Angel Olsen

Sharon Van Etten

Julien Baker

Spencer.

August 11

The Decemberists

Brigid Mae Power

August 16

Cuco

September 2

Shakey Graves

Sierra Ferrell

Michelle Moonshine

To check out the full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.