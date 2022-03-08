SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –The Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series is returning this summer with a new lineup announcement for 2022.
This year, the music festival is celebrating its 35th year of operation and will be playing at The Gallivan Center.
Concerts will be held all summer from July through September.
Season tickets along with individual shows can be purchased now. Additional supporting artists have yet to be announced, officials say.
The 2022 Lineup includes:
July 14
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Houndmouth
- Dad Bod
August 6
- Angel Olsen
- Sharon Van Etten
- Julien Baker
- Spencer.
August 11
- The Decemberists
- Brigid Mae Power
August 16
- Cuco
September 2
- Shakey Graves
- Sierra Ferrell
- Michelle Moonshine
To check out the full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.