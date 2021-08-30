Trans-Siberian Orchestra to make Utah stop in November

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It may still be summer, but Christmas is just 117 days away. An iconic Christmas-time music group is gearing up for their 2021 tour which includes a stop in Utah.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its album ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ is bringing back its Winter Tour this year. The 59-city, 99-performance tour will start in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on November 17 and end in Cleveland and St. Loius on December 30.

During their tour, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will make a stop on Thursday, Nov. 23, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 17, at 10 a.m. here.

Vivint Arena is currently recommending masks for all guests.