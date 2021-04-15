Together no more: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez confirm split

CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – It’s official – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are calling it quits.

The performing artist and former baseball player have been together since 2017. In a joint statement to TODAY, J. Lo and A-Rod have confirmed they are breaking off their engagement and will focus on remaining friends.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.“

In March, reports circulated that the relationship had ended, but sources close to the couple later said Lopez and Rodriguez never actually broke up.

Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas in 2019 after they had been dating for two years.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

Lopez recently performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.