Toby Keith, Alabama to broadcast concert across 300 outdoor venues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With concert fans looking to enjoy live music in a safe environment, the options nowadays are slim and potentially risky.

This coming Labor Day, country stars Toby Keith and Alabama will be headlining a concert together in a new way – simulcast across 300 outdoor venues throughout North America.

Hosted by Encore Nights, the broadcast will feature never-before-seen performances recorded specifically for this event on September 2.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting most concert venues across the country, this simulcast experience allows artists to bring back the excitement of concert-going while allowing fans to gather safely outdoors.

The concert will be broadcast at a variety of outdoor and drive-in theater venues.

“Over the years, we’ve performed in every type of venue and recorded our music across every type of format, and this night is really shaping up to be one of the coolest we’ve been a part of,” says Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. “To reach fans in big cities and small towns all across the country with the same show is going to make for not only an awesome concert experience but a heck of an outdoor tailgate party too!”

Encore Nights officials say they have successfully hosted 1 million concert fans using this broadcast format during their first season with artists such as Garth Brooks, Metallica, Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

Attending these shows also helps invigorate local businesses, putting hundreds of people back to work at venues across the nation, according to officials.

“A few of the best things about Labor Day are soaking up the last few days of summer and kicking back to enjoy some of your favorite music,” Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Nights explains, which is producing the all-star show. “There’s no other event that will offer everyone all of these things simultaneously the way that Country Kickoff to Labor Day will. Fans can tailgate, enjoy the party and sing along to some of the greatest bands ever!”

The concert will have a pre-show opener, country singer Michael Ray, along with TrailerTrap creator Blanco Brown serving as the night’s emcee.

Star Toby Keith’s message to concert fans? “Have a great Labor Day and enjoy the show!”

To find the theater nearest you, visit Encore Night’s official website.