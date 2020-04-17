Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Three movies to watch as you social distance

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4 News) — New movies at theaters are still on hold, but new options can still be found online. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give recommendations for movies you can watch online as you practice social distancing.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss