The Latinx House shares unique voice, experiences at Sundance Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4 Utah) – The Latinx House returned to the Sundance Film Festival as an official programming partner this year to help create a space where filmmakers and talent from the Latinx community can share their unique stories and voice and nurture their work in film. Co-founded by social entrepreneur and activist Mónica Ramírez, filmmaker and activist Alex Martínez Kondracke, and producer and entrepreneur Olga Segura, The Latinx House is a nonprofit initiative that aims to change the image of the Latinx community in the United States by elevating and amplifying the voices, as well as the content created by Latinx artists, entertainers, policy experts, and grassroots organizers. The TLH team not only brings years of industry experience, but co-founders Segura and Kondracke are also festival veterans.

“Over the last couple of years, The Latinx House has been able to showcase the unique experiences and perspectives of Latinx filmmakers and creators, while creating a space where our community and allies can uplift and support amazing, not to mention, thought-provoking work. Now more than ever, we must continue to build on our presence here at Sundance to share the diverse and unique stories of the Latinx community,” said Olga Segura, producer, activist, entrepreneur and co-founder of The Latinx House.

The Latinx House will be spotlighting a number of films across its Festival programming, as well as holding discussions on topics ranging from climate justice and the power of Latinas to healing through storytelling. The filmmakers and cast from 2022 Sundance selections DOS ESTACIONES, MIJA, THE COW WHO SANG A SONG INTO THE FUTURE, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY, and more will join TLH to discuss their films. The full slate of programming will be announced ahead of the Festival.

In addition to the sessions featuring films, TLH will be joined by Latinx leaders to discuss pressing conversations, such as the power of the Latinx community and the importance of healing through storytelling. These sessions will help launch a series of critical conversations that The Latinx House will be hosting through their newly created Latinx Learning Lab that is supported and has been co-convened by the Ford Foundation. These conversations aim to educate philanthropy, as well as the public, about priority issues for the more than 62 million Latinx people in the US.

“We are pleased to return to the Festival this year to celebrate Latinx excellence in film,” said Mónica Ramírez, organizer, activist, and co-founder of The Latinx House. “We are grateful to the Festival leadership for responding so quickly to the rapidly changing circumstances related to COVID-19. While we were eager to join this vibrant community again in person, our priority is maintaining our collective health and safety. This is particularly important to alleviate the burdens on the many essential workers, including the Latinx workers, who would have been called upon to staff an in person festival. We applaud Sundance for its decision to create an opportunity for virtual engagement.”

“It has been truly amazing for us to have a continuing presence at the Sundance Film Festival. Through this platform, our community has shared so many compelling and important stories. We look forward to ongoing opportunities to provide a space for new voices and fresh perspectives that need to be heard to more accurately reflect the experiences of the diverse Latinx community,” said filmmaker and activist Alex Martínez Kondracke, co-founder of The Latinx House.

The Latinx House became the first official Latinx Sundance Institute partner since its launch at the 2020 Festival. Programming from the House will be shared virtually in order to provide Latinx artists and creators with films at the Festival a space to celebrate their work with their community anywhere. The House will once again provide a home base for the Latinx community to honor Latinx excellence in film while generating meaningful conversations around issues of critical importance.

Additional information about The Latinx House’s engagement at this year’s Festival will be released within the coming days. For more about The Latinx House, please visit: www.thelatinxhouse.org. For more about The Latinx House at Sundance Film Festival, please visit: www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival.

ABOUT THE LATINX HOUSE:

The Latinx House is a gathering place for people who appreciate and support the Latinx community and who celebrate Latinx excellence in film and entertainment. It is also a space to discuss pressing societal issues and the content creation related to these stories. It provides engagement, activation and community building opportunities. The Latinx House was founded by social entrepreneur and activist Mónica Ramírez, filmmaker and activist Alexandra Martinez Kondracke, and producer and entrepreneur Olga Segura. For more information, please visit www.thelatinxhouse.org.