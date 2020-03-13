The ‘Hunt’ makes a delayed debut at the weekend box office

After being delayed the controversial movie “The Hunt” joins a couple other movies debuting at this weekend’s box office. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his reviews of the newest from Hollywood.

I Still Believe

Based on the life story of Christian musician Jeremy Camp and his wife Melissa, “I Still Believe” follows their journey of love, hardship and faith. Although at its core an average formulaic film, the movie does have heart and a heaping helping of sentimentality.

If you’re in the market for a sweet and hopeful story, this might be just the ticket.

It gets a C and is rated PG.

The Hunt

In the film, 12 strangers awaken in a remote area, not knowing how they got there and soon discover they are being hunted as prey.

“The Hunt” is a dark and gory comedy. The story borrows heavily from films like 1965’s “Naked Prey,” 1994’s “Surviving the Game” and even a 1974 TV movie called “Savages.”

The film is brutal in graphic violence, all the while making a satirical statement on the social and political divisions we are experiencing currently.

In the end, “The Hunt” offers up some heart-pounding moments, gross laughs and a sarcastic running commentary on the American politics.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Bloodshot

When a solider who was killed in action, is brought back to life with super human abilities, he goes after the men who killed his wife.

Although based on a comic book series, “Bloodshot” feels like an uninspired remake of “Robocop” or “Universal Soldier.”

Even though there are some good action scenes and special effects, the film is mired down by its lackluster plot.

It gets a C and is rated PG-13.

