WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Mark your calendars for this summer as country superstars The Chicks are heading to Utah.

The multi-GRAMMY-Award-winning trio will be playing at the USANA Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. The summer tour will officially kick off on June 14 from St. Louis, Mo.



(Courtesy of The Chicks)



(Courtesy of The Chicks)

Kicking off their 27-city tour, The Chicks will be joined by special guests singer/songwriter Patty Griffin and indie-rock artist Jenny Lewis.

The trio will be performing hits from their extensive catalog along with new tracks from band’s fifth studio album, “Gaslighter.”

The 12-track record was co-produced by GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.

To find out more about the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.