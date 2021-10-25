Survey shows most recognized television theme songs in America

(ABC4) – What’s your favorite television show theme song?

Television theme songs have a tall order — being catchy enough to remember, while capturing the mood of an entire series — all in the span of 30 seconds, give or take.

When done right, the catchiest theme songs have carved their own place in the pop-culture pantheon. With just a few notes, theme songs can trigger instant deja vu, transporting us back into the world of our favorite fictional characters.

The power of theme songs was put to the test in a new survey of around 2,200 Americans. The study aimed to see which theme songs they could correctly guess after hearing a 10-second clip.

As the results came in, the winner of the most recognizable theme song was crowned. So which show came out on top?

Correct answer?: What is “Jeopardy!”

Over 76% of respondents correctly guessed this quiz show’s iconic tune.

Trailing just behind “Jeopardy!” are three show tunes locked in a dead tie at 71%. Those runner-ups include the clap-laden theme song from the ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” the plucky bass-slapping opener for “Seinfeld” and the cheery symphonic masterpiece of America’s favorite animated family, “The Simpsons.”

Tied for third place is the iconic Will Smith rap from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the stirring composition from long-running legal drama “Law and Order.” Surprisingly, the survey showed only 42% of respondents correctly guessed the orchestral opener from fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” despite its massive viewership.

Rounding out the top 10 is quirky Fox comedy “New Girl”, the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters,” and the animated Nickelodeon series “Rugrats.” The least recognized theme song with only 22% recognition among respondents was forensic science procedural “Bones.”

(Courtesy of USDirect)

To check out the full report, click here.