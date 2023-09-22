SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As FanX 2023 continues and celebrities gather to meet with fans, ABC4 had a chat with Yuri Lowenthal — feature voice actor for Marvel’s Spider-Man video game series.

Wearing a mask for precaution, he spoke on his experience so far as the iconic web-slinger and gave us the scoop on the release of the upcoming Spider-Man 2 game.

According to Lowenthal, he feels grateful for the opportunity to play the superhero.

“I still feel like this is a dream that I’ve yet to wake up from that I get to be Spider-Man,” he says.

With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation in October — just a month away — Lowenthal claims there’s plenty for fans to get excited about.

“There’s some stuff that you’re expecting, and you’ll get it,” the voice actor remarks. “But there’s ten times as much stuff that you won’t see coming and I can’t wait.”

In the new game, Spider-Man reportedly has a shift in identity as the symbiote organism overtakes his suit. Along with the new suit, the superhero finds new priorities and rethinks his selfless persona.

“With the symbiote and the effect it has on him, he puts himself first. It was difficult for me. I found myself exhausted at the end of a day recording — forcing Peter to be mean was difficult.”

In our interview with Lowenthal, he also recalls his experience making a cameo in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider- Verse.

Lowenthal added, “We were so proud to have the Insomniac Spider-Man repped in a movie that we all loved so much. That was a huge honor, I loved it.”

However, the upcoming game release is what the voice actor looks forward to most.

“I’m hoping nobody will be disappointed in this one because we really went all out.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on PlayStation beginning October 20, 2023, with pre-orders underway now via their website.