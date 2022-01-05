Sounds of the Season, Backstage with GENTRI: Utah’s Gentlemen Trio

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Experience the sounds of the season with three of Utah’s most popular singers. ABC4 goes backstage with the men of Gentri, the Gentlemen Trio. They sat down with ABC4’s Brian Carlson for a half-hour holiday special, sharing excerpts of their new music fresh off their annual Christmas concert, gaining a worldwide audience, and which man’s wife inspired the men to start the group.

“We decided to follow the route every father has for their 30-year-old son, we decided to have a mid-life crisis and start a boy band.”



Enjoy this rare conversation backstage with these Utah singers carving out their own brand of music.

To hear their latest album and learn where to see their next performance, go to gentrimusic.com.