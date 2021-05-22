Smooth as Butter: BTS new summer hit racks up over 55M views less than 10 hours

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single “Butter” in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (ABC4) – After debuting their new summer single, BTS managed to rack up over 55.6 million views and 7.7 million likes in less than a couple of hours, Friday.

Since the long-awaited release, not only is the new bop “Butter” trending on Youtube, but it has also managed to toppled iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple countries, including the United States.

The talented group composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin, and Jimin unveiled their single at a socially distanced news conference in Seoul, South Korea.

The single is the band’s second highly received English-language song after “Dynamite,” which also skyrocketed to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“As you can see from the title, it’s a lighthearted song,” shares Jimin, adding that the song will “melt listeners’ hearts like butter.”

The band is expected to perform the hit for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

The K-pop sensations have been nominated for four categories – Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. Last year, the band was nominated for two categories and won the Top Social Artist award.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.