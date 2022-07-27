SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Shawn Mendes has canceled the remainder of his world tour, which included a stop in Salt Lake City, to focus on his mental health.

He had previously postponed the tour for three weeks for similar reasons.

Mendes released the following statement on his Instagram, explaining more on his reasoning behind canceling the remainder of his “Wonder the World Tour” and thanking fans for their support.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.

“I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time, I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I cant wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you have all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for sticking by me on this journey.”

The singer was scheduled to play Vivint Arena on September 21.

“For TicketMaster tickets, refunds will be processed automatically to the original payment used at the time of purchase,” Vivint Arena officials said on social media.

