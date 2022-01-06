Shark Tank now casting for season 14

(ABC4) – Entrepreneurs nationwide now have the opportunity to make their wildest business dreams come true.

The debut of season 14 of the 4-time Emmy Award-winning series “Shark Tank” will give budding entrepreneurs from across America the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

The Shark Tank casting team is now on a nationwide search to track down the next group of motivated entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators who can pitch their breakthrough business products and companies to the Sharks.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Season 14 casting will be conducted entirely online and interested applicants can apply here.

