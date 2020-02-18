Several award-nominated movies come home on DVD

Several new movies are out this week on DVD and Blu-ray and that includes several Oscar nominated films and two winners. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his reviews.

Midway

A look at the historic battle of Midway and the lives of the men you fought it.

“Midway” is a not to be missed film diving directly into the lives of the real men who responded to the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Although the events surrounding the Battle of Midway have made cinematic fodder over the years, this film tells the story in personal terms of loss and what these men faced.

“Midway” is great storytelling and visually stunning. It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Based on the real-life relationship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, a jaded and angry magazine writer learns about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is a different film than audiences might expect. It is not a biopic chronicling the life of Mr. Rogers. But, rather an invitation to experience his philosophy and kindness first hand.

Tom Hanks is brilliant as the iconic Fred Rogers.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” deserves an A and is rated PG.

Ford v Ferrari

In 1966 designer Carroll Shelby and legendary driver Ken Miles were charged with building a race car that could beat Ferrari’s car during the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Whether you’re a race fan or not, this is that underdog story of American ingenuity and unbridled determination overcoming personal and professional failures, corporate interference and even sabotage.

Director James Mangold perfectly centers the story on both Shelby and Miles’ journey and takes the viewer not only onto the race track but into the minds of these men who changed racing history.

“Ford v Ferrari” walked away with 2 Oscars. Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

The film gets an A and rated PG-13.

Jojo Rabbit

A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl.

“Jojo Rabbit” is an intricately woven story blending satire, angst, blind nationalism and the horrors of war.

One of the most talked-about films of 2019, “Jojo Rabbit” walked away with a best-adapted screenplay Oscar for its unique and controversial script.

It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

