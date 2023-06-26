SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Lighting fireworks has long been a tradition for the Fourth of July as well as Utah’s Pioneer Day later in the month.

Whether it’s because of dry conditions, fire hazards, city firework restrictions or families just looking out for safer ways to celebrate, sometimes we need an alternative to our traditional ways of celebrating our country’s independence. Here are a few ways you can still celebrate without setting off the fireworks.

GLOWSTICKS

Glowsticks are a great alternative to the traditional sparkler. They are cost-effective and offer a variety of bright vibrant colors that will last for hours into the night, rather than a few short seconds of entertainment. A pack of bendable glowsticks with some connectors can lead to endless possibilities. Whether you make necklaces, wristbands, a ball to pass back and forth, or you simply wave them around and toss them in the air, glowsticks are a great way to safely light up the night.

ELEPHANT TOOTHPASTE

One thing we love about fireworks that you can buy from tents and stores is watching the colorful fountains of sparks. While it might not be as bright at night, you can still get the effect of colors shooting into the air with elephant toothpaste. All you need is a bottle, some warm water, dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, and some yeast and you have all you need to make a geyser of foam. Add a little bit of food coloring into the mix to get any desired colors including a festive red, white, and blue. Just make sure you’re ready to clean up the mess afterward.

BUBBLES

Bubbles can be a fun alternative to fireworks any time of the day. Glow in the Dark bubble mix can add some excitement to blowing bubbles at night. Otherwise, with a little bit of bubble mix, some food coloring, and a blank canvas (or piece of paper), you can make colorful pops of art by blowing bubbles as your brush.

DIY FIRE-FREE ROCKETS

Creating some safe fire-free rockets is far more interactive for the whole family than just lighting an aerial firework to watch it pop. Whether you use vinegar and baking soda or air from your own lungs to launch the rocket there are several different ways to build a rocket and test how far it goes. Placing a target on the ground to aim for can make for a fun family-friendly game. Find a way to add the glowsticks without ruining the rocket’s flight, and it becomes a fun activity throughout the night.