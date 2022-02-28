MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Ron Edwards had the vision, he just needed a name, a big name, to get folks excited about his upcoming project.

After playing with the budget numbers and making a few calls, he found the name, Rick Ross, a major hip-hop artist who had never before performed in Utah.

Later this year, Edwards and his business partner Zach Anderson, who together formed ZaRon Ventures (a combination of both of their first names) will be bringing rap superstar Ross to the Beehive State as the top-billed artist for their music festival, Spring Fest ’22.

As Edwards explains to ABC4.com, he knew getting an intriguing headliner to his event would be key. Using his contacts in the entertainment industry, and with some criteria in mind, he knew Ross, a Miami-based rapper also known as ‘The Boss’ would be the perfect fit.

“I needed a big headliner to kick it off,” Edwards says. “Somebody who people really want to see.”

Among other artists he considered were: Bay Area hyphy rapper E-40, southern music legend Kid Rock, and L.A. legend Ice Cube. Utah resident Post Malone, Edwards laughs, was way out of his budget and someone who had already made numerous performances in the state. Ross, who has a large following as a multi-platinum artist, was different because — until now — he had never found his way to Utah.

After agreeing on a fee and crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s on a contract, Edwards made it official, The Boss would be making his first trip to Utah in 2022.

While Ross’ billing is undoubtedly the most eye-catching of the festival lineup, Edwards wants to make it clear, this isn’t a rap concert, it’s a celebration of music that also happens to feature several up-and-comers in a variety of genres.

Common Kings, a rising group that credits Michael Jackson, Van Morrison, and Stevie Wonder as inspiration, is also set to play at Spring Fest ’22, along with pop artist Macy Kate, Salt Lake City-born singer Analea Brown, and local rappers James The Mormon and Mike Styles, among others.

It may be exciting for many of these budding performers to appear on the same billing as Rick Ross, but Edwards has advised them to not just enjoy seeing their name on the poster, but to provide the best possible show they can.

This could be a career-maker, he says.

“This is an opportunity for you to showcase your talent and maybe get a deal out of this,” Edwards explains, illustrating his message to the local talent. “That’s the mindset, you guys get to have this platform, it’s a wonderful platform, but it’s an opportunity as well, outside of just being able to say, I was on the same bill as Rick Ross.”

If the name Ron Edwards sounds familiar, you might be a huge Utah State football fan. A star defensive back for the Aggies, Edwards led the NCAA in interceptions returned for touchdowns in 1991. Back then, the Los Angeles native says he would often make trips south of Logan, to get to know places like Ogden and Salt Lake City a bit better.

He imagines that back then, a show featuring a rap star like Rick Ross wouldn’t have been nearly as heavily anticipated as it is now.

“He may not have been successful then,” Edwards supposes. “The people then just weren’t ready.”

Now, he says, Utah is primed for an explosive and engaging mix of different cultures by welcoming a slew of rappers, rockers, comedians, and pop singers to town. Edwards’ hope is the Spring Fest ’22, and other events that may follow can bridge many cultural gaps in a state that is getting increasingly more diverse.

“Music is starting to cross all races,” Edwards, who also produces and promotes comedy shows says. “That’s what music does, comedy does it, laughter does it. People are just realizing that if you just take a top layer off, we are all the same and we all want the same thing.”

We’re all hustlin’, as Rick Ross would say.