Report: Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime show

Ellen Degeneres poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Ellen DeGeneres is ending her daytime talk show, ‘Ellen,’ after almost two decades.

This comes from an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which DeGeneres said the show is “just not a challenge anymore.”

According to the report, the show will end in 2022 and DeGeneres will speak with Oprah Winfrey about the news on her May 13 show.

DeGeneres has been accused of mistreating her producers, causing questions to swirl in recent months about the future of her show. In August, the hashtag #Replaceellen even trended on Twitter.

That same month, three of the show’s producers left amid the allegations, which included sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.

DeGeneres, 63, has been in the limelight since appearing in the sitcom ‘Ellen’ in the 1990s. After coming out as a lesbian on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in 1997, she and her sitcom received backlash.

In the early 2000s, DeGeneres returned to the television screen with her daytime talk show.

She has also voiced Dory, one of the characters in Disney’s ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Finding Dory,’ as well as hosting the game show ‘Ellen’s Game of Games.’ It is unclear of the gameshow is affected by the latest announcement.