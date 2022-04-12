SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars as the Red Butte Garden Concert Series kicks off this summer.

Tickets for the concert series will go on sale starting April 25 at 7 p.m. for Garden Members, April 26 at 9 a.m. for Garden Member in-person and online sales.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting May 2 at 9 a.m.

Located at the lush Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre at the University of Utah, the concert series will feature over 30 bands and artists performing throughout the summer.

“We are more than ready to get back to filling the amphitheatre with guests and music—and based on the inquiries we’re getting, we think our guests are ready, too,” says Executive director Derrek Hanson.

Hanson says this season will feature something for everyone, boasting a lineup that includes alternative-indie, pop, rock, and folk music.

Bonnie Raitt (Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

(Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

Caamp (Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

Joss Stone (Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

The Revivalists (Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

The Black Crowes (Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

Howard Jones (Courtesy of Red Butte Garden)

Since its debut in the late 1980s, the summer series has grown from a four-concert show to a full series accommodating 3,000 guests today.

Tickets will be sold for each individual artist and can be purchased in-person or online.

Check out this summer’s 2022 concert series lineup:

May 18 – Kaleo

May 20 – Trey Anastasio Band

June 14 – She & Him

June 15 – ZZT Top

June 20 – Barenaked Ladies

June 21 – Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine

June 28 – Howard Jones

June 29 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

July 1 – Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett

July 6 – Mary Chain Carpenter with John Craigie

July 13 – Joss Stone and KT Tunstall

July 19 – Michael Franti & Spearhead

July 23 – Old Crow Medicine Show

July 27 – Caamp with Futurebirds

July 28 – Punch Brothers and Watchhouse

July 29 – O.A.R./Dispatch with G. Love

August 1 – The Revivalists

August 4 – The Psychedelic Furs

August 8 – The Head and the Heart with Dawes

August 13 – Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples

August 17 – The Black Crowes

August 18 – Maren Morris with The Lone Bellow

August 20 – Pink Martini

August 21 – My Morning Jacket

August 22 – Boy George and Culture Club

August 29 – Jose Gonzalez

August 30 – Gypsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes

September 8 – Umphrey’s McGee

September 18 – Buddy Guy, John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth

September 20 – Melissa Etheredge and Keb’ Mo’

“Red Butte Garden is the one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West and together with the University of Utah, is a state arboretum,” officials say. “The Garden has welcomed guests since 1985 and has 21 acres of developed gardens and five miles of hiking trails winding through an extensive natural area.”

To check out the full concert series lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.