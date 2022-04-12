SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars as the Red Butte Garden Concert Series kicks off this summer.
Tickets for the concert series will go on sale starting April 25 at 7 p.m. for Garden Members, April 26 at 9 a.m. for Garden Member in-person and online sales.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting May 2 at 9 a.m.
Located at the lush Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre at the University of Utah, the concert series will feature over 30 bands and artists performing throughout the summer.
“We are more than ready to get back to filling the amphitheatre with guests and music—and based on the inquiries we’re getting, we think our guests are ready, too,” says Executive director Derrek Hanson.
Hanson says this season will feature something for everyone, boasting a lineup that includes alternative-indie, pop, rock, and folk music.
Since its debut in the late 1980s, the summer series has grown from a four-concert show to a full series accommodating 3,000 guests today.
Tickets will be sold for each individual artist and can be purchased in-person or online.
Check out this summer’s 2022 concert series lineup:
- May 18 – Kaleo
- May 20 – Trey Anastasio Band
- June 14 – She & Him
- June 15 – ZZT Top
- June 20 – Barenaked Ladies
- June 21 – Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
- June 28 – Howard Jones
- June 29 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- July 1 – Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett
- July 6 – Mary Chain Carpenter with John Craigie
- July 13 – Joss Stone and KT Tunstall
- July 19 – Michael Franti & Spearhead
- July 23 – Old Crow Medicine Show
- July 27 – Caamp with Futurebirds
- July 28 – Punch Brothers and Watchhouse
- July 29 – O.A.R./Dispatch with G. Love
- August 1 – The Revivalists
- August 4 – The Psychedelic Furs
- August 8 – The Head and the Heart with Dawes
- August 13 – Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples
- August 17 – The Black Crowes
- August 18 – Maren Morris with The Lone Bellow
- August 20 – Pink Martini
- August 21 – My Morning Jacket
- August 22 – Boy George and Culture Club
- August 29 – Jose Gonzalez
- August 30 – Gypsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes
- September 8 – Umphrey’s McGee
- September 18 – Buddy Guy, John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth
- September 20 – Melissa Etheredge and Keb’ Mo’
“Red Butte Garden is the one of the largest botanical gardens in the Intermountain West and together with the University of Utah, is a state arboretum,” officials say. “The Garden has welcomed guests since 1985 and has 21 acres of developed gardens and five miles of hiking trails winding through an extensive natural area.”
To check out the full concert series lineup and to purchase tickets, click here.