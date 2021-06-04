‘Drake and Josh’ star facing charges with crimes against child, court records show

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (ABC4) – Jared Bell, known for playing Drake in the Nickelodeon TV show “Drake and Josh,” is facing charges with crimes against a child in Ohio.

Court documents show the 34-year-old is facing charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Cleveland Police reportedly arrested, but court records do not indicate when. According to court records, a personal bond of $2,500 has been posted.

Bell appeared in court Thursday, entering a not guilty plea and waiving the reading of the indictment. The alleged incident occurred in December 2017, court records indicate, but full details have not been released.

ABC4 affiliate WJW is working to gather additional information. They report Bell, tweeted in October of 2017 that he was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club on Dec. 1, 2017.

After “Drake and Josh” ended in 2007, Bell went on to appear in shows and movies like “A Fairly Odd Summer,” “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.,” and “Victorious,” according to IMDb. He also worked as a voice actor and released multiple albums that he went on tour with.

In 2015, ABC News reports Bell was arrested for suspicion of DUI in California. In 2016, E! News reports Bell served one day of his four-day sentence and was released following his second DUI conviction.

Last summer, Bell’s ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, accused him of verbally and physically abusing her while they were dating for about two and a half years, starting in 2006, according to the L.A. Times.