Real Housewives of SLC star fired after ‘offensive social media posts’

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 18167 — Pictured: Jennie Nguyen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bravo TV has announced that Jennie Nguyen, a star on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will be leaving the reality show.

Her dismissal comes after “offensive social media posts” became known to network executives.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” Bravo says in a statement posted on Instagram. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Nguyen has come under fire after controversial posts that appeared to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement from Summer 2020.

Bravo says they have ceased filming with Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member moving forward.

Nguyen responded to the news by posting a statement of her own to Instagram saying, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Nguyen joined the reality series on season two.