Rat Fink ‘Big Daddy’ reunion to return to Utah

MANTI, Utah (ABC4) – After taking a rain check back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community members are gearing up for the “biggest” event to take over Manti.

Kicking off on June 3, the three-day event will celebrate the life works and talents of Ed “Big Daddy” Roth.

Roth rose to notoriety by selling drawings and t-shirts at drag events, fairs, and car shows. According to event organizers, Big Daddy Roth’s iconic and unique monster drawings are what caught the eyes of many.

“The most popular Ed “Big Daddy” Roth monster was Rat Fink. Rat Fink started as a drawing that Ed had put on his refrigerator. Ed “Big Daddy” Roth was a genius at designing cars, but it was Rat Fink that brought him fame. By 1963, teenagers across America were buying Rat Fink model kits and mass-produced Rat Fink T-shirts by Ed “Big Daddy” Roth,” they add.

Courtesy of Rat Fink

Courtesy of Rat Fink

According to the team, the 19th annual Rat Fink Reunion will include several “awesome artists”, drawing demos, multiple guest speakers, a car show, a 5K Fun Run, food, art strolls, and auction pieces.

Event organizers say headlining guests also include Dennis Gage, the former host of popular television series “My Classic Car”, Thomas Estrada, who has numerous DreamWorks and Disney animation credits; Gene Winfield, a contemporary of Roth’s and hot-rod-building legend, and the mastermind behind Fryz Kustoms, Bob Fryz.

For lodging information during the reunion, please visit Sanpete County Utah’s Travel Information Website and for more information regarding the event check out the official Rat Fink website.