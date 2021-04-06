Prince Harry, Meghan Markle production company gets Netflix series

(ABC4) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production company just got its first project with Netflix.
On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions announced plans for the Netflix series “Heart of Invictus,” which will follow a group of competitors from around the world as they prepare to participate in the Invictus Games.
Participants will include members of the military community who have experienced life-changing injuries and illnesses. They will be followed along their road to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which is taking place in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SLIDESHOW: The Invictus Games
The series is being produced and launched in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation and showcase the “powerful stories of resilience and hope.”
Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as Executive Producer of the series, according to Archewell Productions. The Invictus Games Foundation will serve as an Executive Producer of the project, “which will provide significant funding to the organization and help support their work to continue engaging and empowering their community in the lead up to 2022.”
“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry says. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”
What are The Invictus Games
In 2013, Prince Harry attended the Warrior Games in the U.S. Afterward, he created The Invictus Games, which allow those who have served in the armed forces and suffered life-changing injuries the opportunity to participate in a sporting tournament.
The tournament was first held in London in 2014 before taking place across the globe in Orlando, Toronto, and Sydney.
Prince Harry, while serving in the military from 2004 to 2015, served two tours in Afghanistan.
The global Invictus community is being provided with access to support beyond the Games, including virtual sports activities to aid their recovery and preparation. “Heart of Invictus” will follow the Invictus competitors accessing this training, Invictus Endeavours, and other opportunities provided via their global platform, We Are Invictus.
There is no word yet on when the series will air.