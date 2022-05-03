(ABC4) – Post Malone revealed to TMZ Tuesday that he and his girlfriend are having a baby.

In an article published by TMZ, Post Malone said, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

The entertainment outlet says sources close to Post Malone said he and his girlfriend celebrated the milestone over the weekend with a private party in Southern California.

The 26-year-old also has an album dropping next month — Twelve Carat Toothache — on June 3 according to the artist’s Instagram.