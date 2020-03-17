Pick up a movie and practice social distancing

With precautions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, now is a great time to pick up a new movie and practice social distancing. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review the latest Blu-ray and DVD releases.

Richard Jewell

The film focuses on security guard Richard Jewell who found a backpack full of explosives at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Jewell was dragged through a media smear campaign and branded a terrorist, until he was proven innocent.

“Richard Jewell,” directed by Clint Eastwood is riveting film reminding us the power media has over public opinion, especially when that power goes unchecked.

“Richard Jewell” was one of the most interesting films from last year.

It gets an A and is rated R.

Jumanji: The Next Level

In the sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the gang is back but the rules have changed as they race to save one of their own.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is a lackluster sequel with a few giggles but no real laughter. The problem is the audience has already been through the game and there’s little to be surprised about in this outing.

The biggest issue is this film is mostly relying on the previous movie to garner audience involvement, but in reality, lacks a true connection of its own. Sadly, most of the laughs in this sequel are a result in reusing jokes and gags from the previous film.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is a game the audience won’t win.

It gets a D and is rated PG-13.

1917

Two British soldiers are given a nearly impossible task of getting a message through to the front lines to save 1600 soldiers.

Both cinematographer Roger Deakins and director Sam Mendes have given us a masterfully crafted and beautifully shot movie that intelligently conveys the horrors of war and honor of self sacrifice. The film is edited to give the impression it was shot in two long takes to recreate the real-time escalation of war on the battlefield.

“1917” is a must see film and you must see it on a large screen format.

It gets an A and is rated R.

You can also enter to win a copy of 1917. Visit TalkingPictures.tv to learn more.

