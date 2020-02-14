Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day

You’d think that people would have had enough of silly love songs, but Sir Paul McCartney wants to help out his fans this Valentine’s Day.
In a tweet posted earlier today, the former Beatle offered up the idea to “Send Your Favourite Paul Love Song To Your Valentine”
In the tweet, the 77-year-old songwriter and musician even added, “Maybe you’ll amaze your loved one”
Check out the website here.
