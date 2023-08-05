SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Haunted Mansion (2023) began premiering across Utah in theaters. ABC4 breaks down what mature content might be featured in the film, so you can decide if it’s suitable for a family night out.

Haunted Mansion (2023) is directed by Justin Simien and stars LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and more. The movie follows a single mom hiring others in an attempt to exorcise her ghost-inhabited home.

The movie is rated PG-13, according to the MPAA rating system for some thematic elements and scary action. Several users on International Movie Database said it also contained some profanity.

As for frightening and intense scenes, viewers said it was “a lot scarier than the 2003 live-action Haunted Mansion movie made by Disney.” According to one viewer, while there is humor that tones down the horror, there are still some jump scares and sequences that may be too scary for young children.

Another viewer said the soundtrack “adds to the creepy vibes,” and some of the ghosts have “scary designs.” And one viewer specifically noted the Hatbox Ghost may be scary to some. And an ax-wielding bride with demon eyes. There’s also allegedly a scene where an evil spirit takes over Bruce’s body is “very scary for younger viewers.”

The film also reportedly contains profanity this includes one character who says “d*mn” and several characters who use the word “G*d.”

Haunted Mansion (2023) also reported contains several scenes where the actors are drinking alcohol. This includes one scene where Ben is clearly seen having a hangover. A cigar is also briefly shown, according to viewers.

Several viewers reported that the film contained positive messages such as moving on after death and loss.

For local showtimes, you can visit the websites of Cinemark, AMC, and Megaplex. If you’ve seen the film, and have content to add to the list, please email news@abc4.com, or comment on the Facebook post.