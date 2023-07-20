Disclaimer: The following content is reported via third parties and may not reflect the entirety of mature content.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The much-anticipated Barbie movie premiered in Utah on Thursday, July 20. Here is what to know before you go.

Barbie (2023) is about the iconic doll brought to life, and a crisis that leads Barbie to question her world and her existence, according to IMDB.

“She’s everything. He’s just Ken,” IMDB states.

According to the MPAA rating, it is rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language, and viewers on IMDB agree.

There are reportedly several instances of sexual innuendo. This includes jokes about “beaching off” which is likely intended to refer to beating off. The film also includes references to the characters having no genitals with the use of the scatological terms “vagina” and “penis.”

There is also a scene where Barbie jokes about Ken’s “big bump behind his pants,” and his “nude bulge,” one viewer reported. And another scene with mature content is when Barbie gets catcalled by several male construction workers, and she replies that she has no vagina.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As for nudity, according to viewers Ken is frequently shirtless, and Barbie shows her cleavage on purpose.

According to IMDB viewers, there are several mild violent scenes with silly weapons and cars flipping over, but most of it is reportedly comical. However, Barbie also admits to having persistent thoughts about death.

The Ken dolls reportedly have a lot of “brewskis” a reference to beers, as well as red cups, and what looks like a wine glass. Ken also mentions being “day drunk” at one point.

Language is also reportedly used throughout the film. According to viewers, “G*d,” “crap,” “h*ll,” “d*mn,” “penis,” “vagina,” “b*tch,” and one use of motherf*cker which is bleeped midway, and censored with a Mattel logo.

Some viewers also stated that the Barbie movie had mature themes, and was very political, with several mentions of patriarchy. It also reportedly featured a scene where little girls are bashing their Barbie heads and saying “We are not mothers.”

For local showtimes, you can visit the websites of Cinemark, AMC, and Megaplex. If you’ve seen the film, and have content to add to the list, or have please email news@abc4.com, or comment on the Facebook post.

If you have a film you would like Parent Watch to break down, please email ABC4.