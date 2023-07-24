SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — American rock band Paramore announced on Sunday their summer Salt Lake City show has been canceled and rescheduled for a later date.

Paramore was scheduled to play at the Delta Center on Thursday, July 27 as part of a North American Tour to celebrate the band’s newest album, “This is Why.” The band posted on their social media accounts Sunday night that the show will have to be rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 13.

In addition to the show in Salt Lake City, the concerts scheduled in San Francisco, Seattle and Portland were also rescheduled.

Paramore said the decision the cancel and reschedule the concerts came after “much deliberation” after members of the touring party became sick. Paramore did not disclose who or how many people on the tour became sick, or the severity of the illness.

“To everyone affected by these postponements, please know that we do not take postponing a show lightly. The last thing we want to do is postpone a show that we’ve all been looking forward to for months,” the band said on social media. “We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon.”

Tickets purchased for the July Salt Lake City show can be used for the rescheduled August show.

The band assured fans that they are able to refund their tickets if they are unable to attend the concert on the new date. Instructions will be sent to ticket buyers within the next seven days on how to get a refund.