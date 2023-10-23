SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A recent announcement from Delta Center in Salt Lake City will have you asking “What’s my age again?” The famed pop-punk band blink-182 will be making their way to Utah on July 11, 2024.

This will be the first time in over a decade the classic blink-182 trio will play a show in Utah. The concert will be held at Delta Center, which has an indoor concert crowd capacity of more than 20,000. They will be joined by fellow California-band, Pierce the Veil.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time on blink-182’s website.

According to Concert Archives, the mainstream members of the 90s band last played a show together in Utah in 2011 at the USANA Amphitheatre. The band wouldn’t return to the Beehive State until 2016 and again in 2019 after vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge left the band to be replaced by Matt Skiba.

Since coming back together as the most popular and well-known group of DeLonge, Travis Barker and Matt Hoppus released their first studio album in over a decade. “One More Time…” was released on Friday, Oct. 20, featuring hit singles “Edging” and titular “One More Time,” both of which broke the Billboard Top 100.

The pop-punk group is best known for their late 90s and early 00s hits such as “All the Small Things,” “I Miss You,” and of course, the aforementioned “What’s My Age Again?”