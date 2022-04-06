SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After winning three Grammys Sunday night, Olivia Rodrigo has now become even more popular in the public eye.

With this new fame, it’s no surprise that she has sold out every show for her current “Sour Tour” celebrating her now Grammy award winning album.

The tour started on Tuesday, April 5 in Portland and will finish Thursday, July 7 in London. She has planned for 48 shows over these next few months across many different countries such as Ireland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France. Unfortunately for fans, all 48 of these shows are sold out.

Rodrigo will be performing in Utah at the UCCU center this Saturday, April 9.