No summertime blues here: Vivint Arena to host first full capacity concert on Saturday

Alan Jackson performs at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – You don’t need to boot scootin’ boogie down yonder to the Chattahoochee to see the country great Alan Jackson.

The country music hall of famer is making a stop at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Saturday, August 7.

Alan Jackson is Vivint Arena’s first music artist to play to a full-capacity crowd in over a year.

“Vivint Arena is excited to welcome Alan Jackson to Salt Lake City for our first full capacity concert in about

18 months,” says Mark Powell, senior vice president for events. “We have missed our concert-goers and

performers, and we look forward to a safe, fun, and enjoyable experience.”

There are a limited number of tickets remaining, but seats have just been added on the floor. Tickets and information can be found at VivintArena.com, the arena box office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour.

Singer-songwriter Cory Farley will open for Jackson at Vivint Arena. Jackson’s concert was originally scheduled for October 2020.

Country stars Kane Brown and duo Dan + Shay will perform at separate concerts at Vivint Arena in October.