New Kardashian series to hit Hulu

SANTA MONICA, California (ABC4) – The Kardashians are keeping up with the views as they are expected to release a new series on a popular streaming platform late into 2021.

Following the long-standing run with E!, the royal family of reality television is moving over to one of Disney’s major streaming platforms in the United States; so move over cable, and hello Hulu.

According to a press release issued at Disney’s Investor Day in 2020, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie are anticipated to create global content under a new multi-year deal, which will then stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple territories on Star, internationally.

According to Deadline, the docu-series according to the queen of the matriarch, Kris Jenner, will serve as “the next chapter” for the family as it will showcase how the group evolves as time goes on. “You’ll see us evolving as a family,” she adds.

As Hulu continues to host seasons 1-19 of Keeping up with the Kardashians and anticipates to include the new upcoming docu-series, the series is expected to end its 20-year run on the NBCUniversal cable net this year.

So save the tears, the iconic family is not saying goodbye. They are just saying goodbye to cable.

Happy streaming!