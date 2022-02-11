Netflix orders docu series on couple charged for allegedly hacking, laundering $5B in stolen Bitcoin

In this photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (Olivier DOULIERY / AFP/Getty)

(ABC4) – Netflix announced Friday that they have ordered a documentary series about the New York couple who was charged earlier this week for allegedly laundering billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency.

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31 were arrested in their New York apartment on Feb. 8 and are now facing charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 Bitcoin that is tied to the 2016 hack of virtual currency exchange, a press releases states.

The stolen Bitcoin at the time of the hack was valued at $71 million and now sits at a value close to $5 billion.

Over the past five years close to 25,000 of that stolen bitcoin were transferred out of Lichtenstein’s wallet via a complicated money laundering process that ended with some of the stolen funds being deposited into financial accounts controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan, a press release states.

After executing search warrants of online accounts controlled by the couple, agents obtained access to files within an online account controlled by Lichtenstein.

The files found contained private keys required to access the digital wallet that received the funds that were directly stolen during the 2016 hack.

The couple allegedly tried to liquidate their cryptocurrency by creating fake identities, and online accounts, by buying physical gold, NFT’s.

Netflix says, Chris Smith (FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Tiger King) is on board to direct the series and executive produce along with executive producer Nick Bilton (Fake Famous, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, American Kingpin: The Epic Hunt for the Criminal Mastermind Behind the Silk Road).