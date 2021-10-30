Netflix announces new 2021 holiday film lineup

(ABC4) – Although Halloween is still fresh on our minds, the looming candy-cane scented shadow of Christmas officially kicks into full gear on November 1 — at least on Netflix.
As original, made-for-TV holiday films become a modern tradition led by the endless slate of Hallmark holiday films, streaming platform Netflix has been joining the bandwagon more so every year.
For 2021, Netflix has announced 28 new holiday-themed programming, with original content premiering every day starting November 1. Most notably, the long-awaited third installment of the Vanessa Hudgens-starring film, “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” will premiere on November 18.
The holiday slate includes 12 new original films, six television shows, eight new children’s holiday programming, three reality competition series, four international comedies, and two original musicals.
Check out the full schedule here: