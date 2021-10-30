Netflix announces new 2021 holiday film lineup

FILE – This Jan. 29, 2010, file photo shows the company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix has hired veteran video game executive Mike Verdu, signaling the video streaming service is poised to expand into another fertile field of entertainment. Verdu’s addition as Netflix’s vice president of game development, confirmed Thursday, July 15, 2021 comes as the company seeks to sustain the momentum it gathered last year when people turned to the video streaming service to get through lockdowns imposed during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(ABC4) – Although Halloween is still fresh on our minds, the looming candy-cane scented shadow of Christmas officially kicks into full gear on November 1 — at least on Netflix.

As original, made-for-TV holiday films become a modern tradition led by the endless slate of Hallmark holiday films, streaming platform Netflix has been joining the bandwagon more so every year.

For 2021, Netflix has announced 28 new holiday-themed programming, with original content premiering every day starting November 1. Most notably, the long-awaited third installment of the Vanessa Hudgens-starring film, “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” will premiere on November 18.

The holiday slate includes 12 new original films, six television shows, eight new children’s holiday programming, three reality competition series, four international comedies, and two original musicals.

Check out the full schedule here: