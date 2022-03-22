Salt Lake City (ABC4) – Utah has long been vacant when it comes to the Hip Hop scene. Luckily within the last few years Hip-Hop artists and DJ’s have slowly become more popular and common among the Utah scene.

Multiple promoters have come together to give Utah a unique hip-hop concert featuring multi-platinum rapper Bobby Shmurda. DJ Mezz, DJ Bear, DJ Teo (voted best DJ in Utah 2021), and rapper Ceefoe, will be featured as well. Local MC, Shaddie, will host the show.

This will be Bobby Shmurda’s first concert in Utah and one of his first concerts since being released from prison. He served seven years following a drug raid on a Manhattan studio in 2014.

Bobby Shmurda previously visited Utah for a music video and worked with multiple music companies such as F.A.M.M Entertainment, 1 Crew Events and Down Under Dixie.

Having guests like Bobby Shmurda will hopefully help open doors to more hip hop performances in Utah and give opportunity to smaller less known artists.

The concert will take place Friday, April 8 at SKY in Salt Lake City. Tickets can be purchased online.