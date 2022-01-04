Muggles weigh in on favorite Harry Potter characters on 20th anniversary of first book

(ABC4) – Whether you grew up watching the movies or have fond memories of reading the books to your children at bedtime, we all know and love J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.
The cast reunited on New Year’s Day to film Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
To celebrate America’s most beloved group of wizards, Scholarship Institute put together a report revealing which character is favored in each state.
Without surprise, Harry’s wise and gentle mentor, Dumbledore, was the most popular character across America, with 16 states claiming him as their favorite character.
The state of Utah experienced a five-way tie between Harry, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape, and Voldemort.
Shockingly, Harry Potter himself was only considered a favorite in Utah.
For a closer look at each state’s favorite Wizard, check out the full report here.