Movies are back…sort of! Megaplex Theatres set to roll movies for private family screenings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Have you missed the movies? Lots of us have, as nice as quaran-streaming can be it’s just not the same as watching a film at the movie theater. You see one of the things we love in Utah is going to the movies, and it’s one of the things the pandemic stopped cold.

Having the lights go dim, the screen flickers, then the sound, breathtaking and literally giant images, and suddenly you are experiencing a film. Enjoying it in a way the story was originally designed to be seen. Plus it’s even better if you have popcorn, a drink or this writer’s guilty favorite..what I call “nachos of shame!” it’s always been a lot of fun

Coronavirus may have stopped the movies for a short while, but it’s not going to stay that way.

As the State begins to reopen and moves from Orange to Yellow, the state’s premiere movie going experience is stepping back into action, literally 3, 2, 1…”Action!”

“The Megaplex team is excited to open our doors for small groups of guests to start enjoying Utah’s favorite entertainment experience again.” — Blake Anderson Megaplex Theaters President

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres have announced private screenings for families up to groups of 20. Ticket prices start at 375.00 per family, so for about 20.00 per person you can do what the movie stars do and have a private screening in your own private theater! Megaplex President Blake Anderson said “We’re thrilled to be taking the next step towards the return of the Megaplex experience with safe and responsible reopening procedures following several weeks of ‘Intermission,’”

And, you get to pick the movie you would like to watch. You have to pick from the list of films that are available.

You have to follow the CDC rules of social distancing but the popcorn and drinks are included in the price.

These are the Megaplex theatres participating in the family movie package.

Megaplex Theatres at The District in South Jordan

Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi

Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing in Centerville

Megaplex Theatres at Pineview in St. George

For a list of available film titles and to reserve a Megaplex Private Family Movie experience, please contact:

Julene Jolley, Megaplex Theatres Events Director (801) 304-4551 jjolley@megaplextheatres.com

