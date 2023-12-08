COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — American singer, rapper, and famed Utah resident Post Malone shared his love for Cottonwood Heights in a new informational video showcasing the Wasatch Front city.

Post Malone has earned quite a reputation, not only for his incredible music career but as a Utah resident. He has frequently been spotted around Utah, enjoying local cuisine and exploring the sights of the city, according to Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers.

“I love living here in Cottonwood Heights. It’s the most amazing place ever,” Post said in the video. “I have had such a great time over these years and I love you guys too.”

Weichers said he is proud to have Post Malone as one of the city’s residents saying, “Post Malone is one of our great residents and we are so glad he loves our community and enjoys living here.”

It certainly is no secret that Post Malone has endeared himself to Utah. The famous artist helped design a unique one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, showcasing his “bold style and enthusiastic personality.”

Post also raised eyebrows after an interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM when he said he was looking for more space to expand the “Jam Zone.” Post Malone said he was looking for a bigger space outside of Utah for his operation saying he wanted “a little bit more,” which to Post Malone meant a bunker with a bowling alley, a carport and a swimming pool.

As reports swirled that Post Malone was looking to pack up and leave the Beehive State, the rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying he wasn’t going anywhere.

“I’m not moving out of Utah y’all,” said Post Malone, using heart emojis to express his love. “Just getting some more land. I love living in this beautiful place.”