SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Mind the Gap Musical Festival will make its debut in Salt Lake on Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26.

The inaugural event will take place at the Gateway in Salt Lake City, with musical guests on two stages beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing through the evening. Mind the Gap is recognized as a celebration of women and marginalized communities while raising awareness about gender equality in Utah and beyond.

Organizers have paired with 21 Seeds as the presenting sponsor. 21 Seeds is an award-winning tequila company owned by 3 women leading out in the industry.

According to Festival Director Samantha Smith, the Mind the Gap Festival has been met with resounding praise from the community, reflecting its status as more than just a musical celebration. It’s a meaningful platform committed to raising awareness and advancing efforts to reduce equality gaps in Utah. The festival looks to not just entertain but to educate.

With that in mind, festival organizers have vendor space filled with local non-profit organizations sharing a dedication to equality as well as businesses offering a host of products for sale. There will be food and beverages available for purchase.

The festival will be taking a portion of each ticket sale to contribute to a scholarship set up in partnership with Salt Lake Community College for individuals interested in pursuing a degree in an entertainment-related industry.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the festival website or at the gate the day of. There is a single entrance to the event located at 100 South Rio Grande Street. It is a family-friendly event with free admission for kids 8 and under.