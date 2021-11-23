Michael Strahan heading to space on next Blue Origin flight

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 395 — Pictured: (l-r) Talk show host Michael Strahan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on July 19, 2016 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

TEXAS (ABC4) – You know him from his career with the New York Giants to his work on ‘Good Morning America’ and as an analyst with FOX Sports. Now he’s ready for a new role – astronaut.

GMA’s Michael Strahan will fly into space on Blue Origin’s next space flight. Strahan, who recently turned 50, will be on the New Shepard rocket’s December 9 mission. This will be the rocket’s third human flight this year and the first with a full astronaut manifest of six crew members in the capsule, Blue Origin reports.

During Blue Origin’s first human launch in July – which carried Jeff Bezos – Strahan reported from Texas and called the experience “mind-blowing,” GMA reports. Strahan, when invited to be a crew member, said yes “without hesitation,” he recounted on GMA.

“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel,” said Strahan. “And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”

Joining Strahan will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space, Blue Origin reports. He is also the namesake of the rocket, New Shepard. Others aboard the flight include:

Space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor

Investor Evan Dick

Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his child, Cameron

Lane and Cameron Bess will be the first parent-child pair to fly into space.

According to GMA, Strahan will receive a stipend as a crew member. This will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club.

In October, 90-year-old William Shatner set a record when he flew into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard. He became the oldest person to ever enter the final frontier. A man that flew with him, Glen M. de Vries, was recently killed in a small plane crash in New Jersey.