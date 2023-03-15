SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Fans of the beloved sitcom The Office have reason to celebrate today as March 15 marks the official birthday of Michael Scott, the original main character and protagonist of the series played by actor Steve Carrell.

In The Office, which first aired on NBC in 2005, Michael Scott serves as the Regional Manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Inc., a national paper distribution company.

While the series finale took place a decade ago in 2013, with an overall 201 episodes across 9 seasons, its time in television was prolific as it earned five Emmy awards.

Steve Carrell, himself, was nominated six times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, but never actually won — considered by many fans to be one of the biggest snubs in Emmy history.

Relative to the series, Scott was born in 1965, which would make the eccentric character age 58 as of today.

Scott’s birthday is a special occasion for generations of fans around the world. Though, he typically celebrates with fellow employees at Dunder Mifflin, according to Season 2, Episode 19 titled Michael’s Birthday.

In the episode, character Jim Halpert remarks: “Michael’s birthday… It’s pretty fun to watch, actually… He gets very excited, then he eats a lot of cake. Then he runs around the office and has a sugar crash in the afternoon, then he falls asleep… And that’s when we get our work done.”