Megaplex Theaters in Utah to open next week

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theaters announced they will be opening next Thursday after three months of being closed due to COVID-19,

Theater representatives said they will be resuming with “modified business operations” effective Thursday, June 18 throughout most Utah Megaplex locations from Logan to St. George.

The remaining Megaplex locations in Utah and Nevada will open their doors as soon as circumstances permit.

“The Intermission is finally over!” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “Our team is ready. Our buildings are ready. Our technology is ready, and we are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to Megaplex Theatres to enjoy great movies on the biggest screens in Utah.”

Megaplex will open with enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and operational protocols to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees, including:

Limiting capacity per each auditorium based on state and local guidelines

Requiring observance by all guests and employees to CDC guidelines, including discouraging at-risk or high-risk individuals from attending

Wellness checks for employees

Gloves and masks required for all employees

Strongly encouraging guests to wear masks, available as needed upon request

Cleaning of high-contact surfaces and areas

Sanitizing each occupied seat between show times

Frequent and proper handwashing

Social distancing procedures

Expanded cashless payment options

Scaling back or temporarily suspending selected menu items in the food court

Concessions ordering via the Megaplex mobile app for in-theatre pick-up

Encouraging guests to practice appropriate health and safety measures



Based on the best practices recommended by health safety experts, below are some of the many proactive steps that Megaplex plans to take to address the current situation:

Adding multiple hand sanitizing stations located in prominent areas throughout our theatres and our event spaces for guest and employee use

Enhancing our nightly deep cleaning standards and protocols

Adding to the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas throughout the day

While wearing gloves, we are cleaning and sanitizing chairs, armrests, and seat trays after each use

Frequently sanitizing door handles, counters, touch screens at the box office, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines as well as railings and other surfaces

Extra attention to cleaning and sanitizing our public restrooms, keeping handles, doors, baby changing stations and faucet handles clean

Servicing touchless soap dispensers and hand dryers for added protection

Increased signage to encourage proper handwashing for guests and employees

Always wearing gloves while preparing food

Employees handling money/card transactions do not directly handle food

Added additional “touchless” devices to eliminate physical contact with high-traffic surfaces

Enhanced cashless transaction technology for ticket and concessions purchases

Developed innovative social distancing technology for reserved seating maps to create appropriate spacing between guests

Expanded breaks between show times to allow time for additional cleaning and sanitization protocols



“Just in time for Utah’s Pioneer Day holiday weekend, new Hollywood films will arrive at the Megaplex starting with Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated film, Tenet on July 17, followed by the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan on July 24,” said Andersen.

For show times, tickets, or more information on Megaplex Theatres’ enhanced health and safety protocols, guests are invited to download the free Megaplex Theatres mobile app, visit the Megaplex website at www.MegaplexTheatres.com/i/reopening, or follow Megaplex on social media.