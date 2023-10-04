SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Audiences for the highly anticipated holiday show The Forgotten Carols will be delighted to see a familiar face returning to the stage as the production begins touring this Christmas season.

Michael McLean will be returning to his role of the Narrator after a life-saving kidney transplant. McLean, the creator of The Forgotten Carols, says he is thrilled to be returning to the production after his health crisis in 2021 and subsequent transplant in 2022.

After 29 years, McLean appeared on ABC4 in November of 2021 to announce he was passing the role of Narrator/John on to Emmy Award-winning television, stage, and movie actor, Michael Young. Young had been playing the role in the south and took over for McLean the past two years.

The 2023 Forgotten Carols tour is set to kick off on November 22 and will travel to cities throughout Utah, Idaho, Arizona, and Colorado. Show dates, locations, and tickets are available now on the Forgotten Carols website.

The show has been a tradition for many Utahns for over 30 years. The production tells the tale of Constance, a nurse who discovers the true meaning of Christmas through her encounter with a patient named John. The show uses kindness, humor, and messages of love and redemption to spread its holiday message. Through notable songs like “Homeless” and “The Innkeeper,” this show has become a popular and timeless celebration for many over the years.

In a press release, McLean says, “I promise I’ll do my best to give the show what only I can give, and I hope that this Christmas you will give each other what only YOU can give… your smile, your touch, your laughter, your compassion, your perspective, your forgiveness, your encouragement, and your love.”