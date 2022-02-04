Man involved in fraud scheme case against ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star pleads guilty

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man listed in the wire fraud case against former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah has changed his plea to “guilty” on Thursday.

Chad Allen, one of 13 defendants charged in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme targeting the elderly, has changed his plea to “guilty” according to court records.

Allen was charged back in Nov. 2019 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing along with 12 other defendants including Shah. Now that he’s changed his plea, court documents state he’ll be testifying against Shah.

Authorities say Shah is involved with carrying out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims across the U.S., along with other participants. Many of the victims have been identified as over the age of 55 and were sold so-called “business services” in connection with their purported online businesses.

Court documents say the defendants convinced victims to invest their money into businesses while actually pushing the victims deeper into debt.

“In reality, allegedly these so-called opportunities were just fraudulent schemes to steal victims’ money, and the so-called ‘debt relief’ only further abused the trust innocent victims placed in the defendants,” officials say. “Now, the defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Shah was taken into federal custody in March 2021 and was imposed with a $1 million bail post. Shah is still maintaining a “not guilty” plea and is expected to go to trial in March 2022.

According to court records, Shah is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.