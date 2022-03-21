SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Machine Gun Kelly will be performing in Salt Lake City this summer for his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”

The rapper announced the tour on Monday and he will be performing at the USANA Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Special guests of the tour include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS, and 44phantom.

The “Mainstream Sellout Tour” will span across 52 arenas throughout North America and Europe. This tour also marks Machine Gun Kellly’s first-ever arena tour and will feature a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium, the largest venue in the city.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m.