Little Women is this week’s must see movie release

New movies have become a bright spot for those practicing social distancing. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give reviews for this week’s new movies out on DVD and Blu-ray.

Dolittle

New on Blu-ray, DVD and Video on Demand Robert Downey Jr. stars in “Dolittle”

The film revolves a disillusioned and depressed Dr. Doolittle who must venture off to a mysterious island to find a cure for the ailing Queen Victoria.

Although the film is peppered with good actors, “Dolittle” sinks quickly into a deep and ever-widening mess for which there is no escape.

Young children will most likely like the talking animals, but anyone over the age of 9 may begin to see the lackluster special effects used to make the animals speak.

The film was so terribly received by its focus groups that most of it was re-shot in 2019, adding to the confusion and problems with the script. Because of the re-shoots, Robert Downey Jr. and most of the main cast including Antonio Bandares and Michael Sheen, as the villain, seem to be acting in separate films as they lumber from one scene to the next.

All in all “Dolittle” is a tragic failure. It gets a D and is rated PG.

Cats

The film, based on the Broadway musical, is a loosely written story of a group of cats called ‘Jellicles’ who must decide which one of them is destined to ascend into a better life.

“Cats” may boast some terrific dancing, singing and special effects, but those things can not save the film from becoming an incoherent and abysmal mess. It is a hairball that will stick in the audience’s throat for days to come.

It gets an F and is rated PG.

Little Women

New on Blu-ray and DVD, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson star in “Little Women.”

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” is a warm, touching and deeply moving film which offers captivating performances by its entire cast. Simply put, one of the best films of last year.

“Little Women” deserves and A and is rated PG.

The Last Full Measure

Sebastian Stan takes a break from the Avengers movies as he stars in “The Last Full Measure.”

“The Last Full Measure” deals with honor snd friendship on the battlefield. This is an emotional and moving film that underscores the sacrifices and heroism on the battlefield.

“The Last Full Measure” deserves an A and is rated R.

