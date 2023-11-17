SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Trolls Band Together, an animated comedy film produced by DreamWorks Animation and released this weekend, is expected to bring fans from Utah and around the world into theaters to experience its captivating rhythms from start to finish.

Patrick Beatty, Critics Choice member and ABC4 TV/Film Critic visited DreamWorks headquarters to meet with the composer and music supervisor of Trolls Band Together to discuss the process of creating melodies for the film.

In Trolls Band Together, much of the story surrounds the history of Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake, and his past experience in a forgotten boy band. With this, according to Music Supervisor Joe Shirley, viewers can expect to be immersed in a concert-like atmosphere.

“One thing about this movie is we really wanted to feel like you were in a concert,” says Shirley. “For those that go to see it in the theater, which we highly suggest, it’s mixed loud, so you can really feel that bass, you can really feel the kickdrums, all the excitement, all the vocal layers…”

For returning composer Teddy Shapiro, each Trolls film has its own unique flavor for each score.

“The previous film was really about different musical genres… We developed this language for the Pop Trolls centered around these plucky synthesizer sounds,” remarks Shapiro. “This movie is really all in the Pop Trolls world. Those sounds are really sprinkled throughout the scores or anytime we’re in their world, that’s part of the language…”

Trolls Band Together, which stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, and Amy Schumer, will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.