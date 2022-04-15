SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s the weekend which means it’s the perfect time to settle in and catch a new movie with “Screen Chatter.”

Film critic Tony Toscano speaks with the stars of several new films and entertainment titles including Diane Kruger and Kernan Shipka, stars of Roku thriller “Swimming with Sharks,” Eddie Redmayne, star of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and Roma Downey author of with “Unexpected Blessings.”

