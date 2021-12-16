Kevin Hart to perform in Salt Lake City this January

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Headlining comedian Kevin Hart will make audiences laugh in Utah, January 22.

Hart will be performing his set at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City. Tickets will go on sale starting Dec. 16. At 10 a.m.

Known for selling out arenas across the globe, Hart is also known for his roles off the comedy stage including projects on television and film and even becoming a New York Times bestseller with his memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

Kingsbury Hall is located on the University of Utah campus.

To purchase tickets and check out full event information, click here.